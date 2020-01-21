The year ahead: key events across the WHO European Region in 2020

A busy and exciting year is in store for the WHO European Region with a range of important initiatives, campaigns and events on the horizon. WHO/Europe will continue to work to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as WHO’s 13th General Programme of Work

In February, WHO/Europe is set to welcome Dr Hans Kluge as the new Regional Director once his nomination is approved by WHO’s Executive Board. Dr Kluge will take over from Dr Piroska Östlin, Regional Director (a.i.) who, as part of her mandate, has been leading the Office’s efforts to put countries at the centre. Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab was declared Regional Director Emeritus by the 69th session of the Regional Committee in September 2019.

The list below offers an overview of some of the important events coming up in 2020.

International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife (1 January–31 December)

Throughout 2020, WHO will focus on the vital work done by nurses and midwives around the world. Without these health-care professionals, achieving universal health coverage (UHC) would not be possible. Despite this, nurses and midwives are often overlooked and underappreciated. WHO and partners are calling on policy-makers to provide adequate funding while also working to create the right conditions for nurses and midwives to realize their potential. This includes creating safe environments while also working to ensure nurses and midwives are in leadership positions. In April, as part of activities to mark World Health Day, WHO will launch a report on the state of the global nursing workforce and support evidence-based planning to strengthen the contribution of the workforce to making meaningful progress towards UHC and the SDGs.

Many health campaigns in 2020 will use the year-long theme to shine a spotlight on the extensive and varied contributions of nurses and midwives.

Prevention of violence against children event (14–15 January, Tallinn, Estonia)

In January, WHO/Europe and the Ministry of Social Affairs of Estonia hosted a workshop highlighting the need to tackle violence against children across the European Region. Figures suggest that at least 55 million children across the Region suffer some form of violence, including physical, mental, sexual, emotional and psychological violence before the age of 18. The workshop brought together policy-makers and representatives from partner countries to share knowledge and develop strategies to reduce violence against children.

Launch of Decade of Action to deliver SDGs by 2030 (22 January)

The SDGs were adopted by all countries in 2015 with a shared vision of ending poverty, rescuing the planet and building a peaceful world. Countries have made notable progress towards the SDGs, but there is still work to be done. With only 10 years remaining to achieve the global goals by the 2030 deadline, the Decade of Action calls on everyone – from governments to individuals – to help deliver the SDGs for people and the planet.

Studies under new publishing partnership with Cambridge University Press (first half of 2020)

The first half of 2020 will see the publication of a number of new studies under our new publishing partnership with Cambridge University Press. Initial titles to be launched will cover topics including antimicrobial resistance, health insurance, hospitals and people-centred health systems.

WHO/Europe welcomes its new Regional Director (4 February)

Once confirmed by WHO’s Executive Board, WHO/Europe will welcome Dr Hans Kluge as Regional Director, taking over from Dr Piroska Östlin who has been Regional Director ad interim following the appointment of Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab as Deputy Director-General of WHO in 2019. Dr Kluge was nominated as Regional Director during the 69th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe in September 2019, and has spent the following months preparing for his new role by meeting with health experts and policy-makers across the Region.

WHO European Conference on Screening (11–12 February, Copenhagen, Denmark)

On 11–12 February 2020, WHO/Europe will host the WHO European Conference on Screening. Taking a specific focus on screening for noncommunicable diseases and throughout the life-course, this conference aims to increase the effectiveness of screening programmes in the Region, maximizing benefits and minimizing harms.

Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety (19–20 February, Stockholm, Sweden)

The theme of the Ministerial Conference, which will be held from 19–20 February in Stockholm, Sweden, is “Achieving Global Goals”. Delegations of ministers from more than 100 countries will review progress on the Decade of Action for Road Safety, while developing a declaration on the global road safety agenda leading up to 2030. WHO’s “Global status report on road safety 2018” highlights the fact that globally more than a million people lose their lives on the roads annually with as many as 50 million injuries.

Symposium on digital health (4–5 March, Copenhagen, Denmark)

Digital health is one of the big topics facing health care globally in the 21st century. As we enter this century’s third decade, digital health has the potential to reduce inequality and improve the health and well-being of populations. This symposium will showcase how governments and organizations can utilize digital health in their policies.

WHO Barcelona Course on Health Financing for Universal Health Coverage 2020 (16–20 March, Barcelona, Spain)

A week-long intensive course focusing on “health financing for universal health coverage” will be delivered through the WHO Barcelona Office for Health Systems Strengthening in March. The course will review policy instruments to help improve health systems’ performance through better health financing policy. This is designed for policy-makers who are in the health sector or in charge of social policy, senior managers of service-provider organizations and experts involved in health system reform.

Meeting of national immunization programme managers (25–27 March, Istanbul, Turkey)

This meeting will bring together immunization programme managers from all 53 Member States to review the status of immunization activities outlined in the European Vaccine Action Plan 2015–2020 and to collectively define priorities, strategic focus areas and a framework for action for the next decade. The meeting also aims to address topical issues faced by immunization programmes and to share best practices among countries towards strengthening national immunization systems and thereby contributing to achieving SDG 3 in the European Region.

European Immunization Week (20–26 April)

The European Region celebrates European Immunization Week (EIW) every year to raise awareness of the importance of immunization in preventing diseases and protecting life. As one of the most cost-effective health interventions, vaccination is a cornerstone of UHC and is vital to achieving optimal health for all, everywhere. This year, EIW will therefore showcase the value of vaccines in many aspects of good health and well-being throughout life.

HBSC report global launch (21–23 April)

The Health Behaviour in School-Aged Children (HBSC) report offers insights into trends and inequalities among school-aged children across the European Region. The international report covers 49 countries and regions. Released every 4 years, it gives a well-rounded picture of the status of health and well-being among school-aged children.

73rd World Health Assembly (17–21 May)

In May, delegations from all WHO Member States will attend the 73rd World Health Assembly. This annual meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, determines the policies of WHO and supervises financial policies while reviewing and approving the proposed programme budget.

Joint WHO–ECDC regional influenza meeting (2–4 June, Copenhagen, Denmark)

At this annual joint meeting, WHO and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) will discuss technical and operational issues related to influenza surveillance, seasonal influenza vaccination programmes, and risk assessment and outbreak response. WHO/Europe and ECDC coordinate surveillance activities related to the prevention and control of influenza in the European Region. Since 2011, the 2 institutions have jointly organized annual meetings focused on epidemiological and virological aspects of influenza surveillance, seasonal influenza vaccination, and the global situation regarding outbreaks of avian influenza and other emerging respiratory pathogens.

26th annual meeting of the Regions for Health Network (June)

The Regions for Health Network will gather in Trieste, Italy for its 26th annual meeting. The network seeks to improve health and well-being by working with subnational actors to support health work carried out at the national level.

Venice Summer School (July)

The theme of “hospitals” will be picked up again at the 2020 Venice Summer School in July, an intensive week-long course of learning, interaction, debating and sharing experiences for policy-makers (further details to be announced soon, including on Twitter @OBSHealth).

70th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe (14–17 September, Tel Aviv, Israel)

The WHO’s governing body for the European Region will meet in Tel Aviv, along with partner organizations, to discuss and take action on major health issues. The decisions taken at Regional Committee sessions play an important part in the development of health policy across Member States.

4th Better Labs for Better Health Partners Meeting jointly with the WHO European Centre for Primary Health Care (24–25 November, Turkey )

The meeting will review the work of WHO, countries and partners in the areas of laboratory system strengthening towards implementation of the International Health Regulations (2005), of laboratory networks for targeted diseases and of laboratory quality and biosafety, as well as placing activities in the context of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

5th High-Level Meeting on Transport, Environment and Health (25–27 November, Vienna, Austria) (postponed from 2019)

The WHO/United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Transport, Health and Environment Pan-European Programme (THE PEP) is a policy framework that fosters partnerships across sectors and actors to achieve environmentally friendly, economically viable, socially fair and healthy mobility all over Europe. The 5th High-level Meeting is expected to result in the adoption of the Vienna Declaration on Transport, Health and Environment, focusing on the challenges of achieving clean, zero-emission mobility and transport in Europe, and the adoption of the first Pan-European Master Plan For Cycling Promotion.