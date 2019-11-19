Hungary launches new app to help smokers quit

A new app to help Hungarians quit smoking was announced by Dr Zsuzsa Cselkó, Head of the Department of Health Management and Methodology at the National Korányi Institute of Pulmonology, during a press conference.

Dr Cselkó referred to a national study conducted by the smoking cessation centre of the Korányi Institute. It showed that 40% of smokers would like to quit, but that only a few succeed on their own. Motivation to quit is stronger in people above 50 years of age, when most health complications due to tobacco consumption start to show.

The app is called “Facing a problem? Don’t reach for the stick!” It is designed to help smokers maintain their motivation by giving an overview of how their health improves with their efforts to stop smoking, and by showing how much money they have saved since their last cigarette.

Smoke-free day campaign

The press conference took place on 11 November 2019 at the Korányi Institute. It provided an opportunity for Professor Ildikó Horváth, Minister of State for Health at the Hungarian Ministry of Human Capacities, to promote a smoking cessation campaign from 11 to 21 November. Professor Horváth invited smokers to prepare for the challenge of not smoking for 1 day on 21 November.

Electronic nicotine delivery systems – not the solution

In Hungary, 27% of the population are smokers. Professor Horváth highlighted that smoking affects life expectancy as well as general health status through serious health complications. A lung disease specialist herself, Professor Horváth stressed the importance of smoking cessation. She also commented that it is misleading for the electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) industry to propose that these products support cessation.

Dr Ledia Lazeri, WHO Representative to Hungary, supported this comment. She confirmed that ENDS products do not help smoking cessation, and pointed to evidence that these products actually uphold nicotine addiction.

In addition, Dr Lazeri referred to new evidence from WHO that people who start using ENDS products in adolescence are at higher risk for transitioning to the use of traditional tobacco products such as cigarettes.

Dr Lazeri commended the Hungarian Government’s uniform regulation of alternative and traditional tobacco products. She encouraged everyone to join the challenge and stop smoking for a day – the first step towards quitting.