Launching the 2020 Culture and Health webinar Series

WHO/Europe is pleased to release details of the 2020 Culture and Health webinar series. For the second year running, the series shines a spotlight on the cultural contexts of contemporary health challenges.

Featuring speakers from a variety of backgrounds – including policy-makers, historians and people with lived experience – the 2020 series will examine topics such as the rise of vaccine hesitancy, the digital footprint on health equity, the homecoming of traditional childbirth, and the mental health and well-being of youth in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) era.

In addition to having a live audience, each webinar will be webcast and participants will be invited to tune in online and ask questions in real time.

The series is a collaboration between WHO’s Cultural Contexts of Health and Well-being (CCH) project, the Centre for Global Health Histories at University of York, and the Wellcome Centre for Culture and Environments of Health at the University of Exeter. The Culture and Health webinar series is generously supported by the Wellcome Trust.

Join us for the first webinar of the year: What works? Complementary and alternative medicines in the “biomedical world”.

The use of complementary and alternative medicines, such as acupuncture and chiropractic treatment, is growing rapidly. However, there are still many obstacles to their integration into standard health services. How do cultural differences, prejudices and the history of medicine play a role in these practices and their acceptance? And how do we draw the line between what works and what doesn't?

The webinar will take place at the University of York on Thursday, 6 February 2020 at 13:00–14:00 CET (12:00–13:00 GMT). To join the conversation and watch the event live, please visit the webinar page.