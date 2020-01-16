WHO/Europe and Norway discuss improving affordable access to innovative medicines

All countries across the WHO European Region face a challenge in ensuring that high-value but expensive medicines are available in a sustainable way to people who could benefit from them.

At the World Health Assembly in May 2019, Member States adopted resolution WHA72.8 on improving the transparency of markets for medicines, vaccines and other health products. This resolution seeks to enhance public sharing of information on prices paid by governments and other buyers for health products, while providing greater transparency on pharmaceutical patents, clinical trial results and other factors affecting pricing.

During a high-level WHO/Europe visit to Norway on 8 January 2020, Mr Bent Høie, Minister of Health and Care Services of Norway, called on WHO/Europe to take a leading convening role to push further collaboration in this area.

Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe nominee, recognized the importance of bringing together existing subregional networks and partners, including patient groups, industry representatives and professional organizations, for dialogue. Dr Kluge agreed to follow up on the issue after he takes up office.

Addressing NCDs

Other key health issues discussed during the visit included addressing noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and their risk factors. Norway identified tackling unhealthy diets, supporting youth mental health and investing in the sanitation system as domestic priorities. The country’s new Better Health, Better Life Strategy 2020–2024 also addresses NCD risk factors abroad. WHO/Europe expressed its support for promoting and implementing this strategy.

Improving digital health systems and health financing

WHO/Europe and Norway also focused on digital health. Norway is seeking to improve information systems and harmonize services for health. Its goal is to create a national system for primary health care based on the principle of 1 citizen, 1 health record.

The Norwegian Centre for E-health Research is partnering with WHO/Europe and the Clalit Research Institute in hosting the second symposium on the future of digital health systems in March this year. There, Member States including Norway will have the opportunity to address the development of safe and inclusive digital health services.

Finally, the group discussed health financing and financial protection to ensure access to health services in connection with the policy recommendations of the high-level meeting on health in times of global economic crisis, held in Oslo in 2013. The 2019 European regional report on financial protection provides new evidence suggesting that the policy messages from the Oslo conference are still relevant in the context of progress towards universal health coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals.