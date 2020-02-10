Photo story - A new model of primary maternal and newborn care in Kazakhstan

10-02-2020

Kazakhstan is on the way to reforming primary health care. In the context of the Global Conference on Primary Health Care, held in Astana in 2018, the country is building integrated and socially oriented health services at the primary care level. This is also one of key priority areas of the state health development programme “Densaulyk”.

Primary health care can help to reduce maternal and infant mortality. However, gaps in the knowledge and clinical skills of health professionals may affect the quality of primary care. To address this, primary care services must be oriented so that the patient is at the centre.

A new model of maternal, antenatal and postnatal care is being implemented in 17 primary health-care centres of excellence around the country, which were launched in 2018 and 2019. One of these centres of excellence is located in the town of Esik, in the Enbekshikazakh Region near Almaty.