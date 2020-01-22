New report reveals the role of physical activity in preventing and treating cardiovascular diseases

The European Heart Network, in collaboration with the WHO European Office for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases, has published an important report on physical activity policies for cardiovascular health. Each year, cardiovascular diseases cause 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union. Physical inactivity increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases by more than 20%.

The report reviews the role of physical activity in preventing and treating cardiovascular diseases across Europe. It provides a concise summary of recent knowledge based on systematic reviews and meta-analyses as well as scientific and policy summary statements.

The report is primarily aimed at policy-makers who have an influence on European or national-level policies that can increase physical activity. It includes a number of recommendations for policy-makers as well as examples of good practices that demonstrate how physical activity policies and interventions can form part of a comprehensive approach to addressing the alarming rates of cardiovascular diseases across Europe.