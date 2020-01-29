Novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV)

On 31 December 2019, WHO was informed of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause in Wuhan City, China. A novel coronavirus was identified as the cause by Chinese authorities on 7 January 2020 and was temporarily named “2019-nCoV”.

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

Countries around the globe have heightened their surveillance to quickly diagnose potential new cases of 2019-nCoV. More people infected with this virus have since been identified in China, as well as cases imported into other countries, including in the European Region.

Countries in the European Region are encouraged to continue preparing in case this new virus is imported, in line with the International Health Regulations (2005). WHO has published guidance for all countries, including how to monitor for sick people, test samples, treat patients, control infection in health centres, maintain the right supplies and communicate with the public.

Based on currently available information, WHO does not recommend any restriction of travel or trade. Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread for travellers in or from affected areas include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

Global news updates and statements

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

News updates and statements for the European Region

2019-nCoV outbreak: first cases confirmed in Europe
25-01-2020

Statement – Novel coronavirus outbreak: Preparing now as one
25-01-2020

Novel coronavirus outbreak in China – What does it mean for Europe?
24-01-2020

Novel coronavirus emerges in China
10-01-2020

Travel advice

WHO advice for international travel and trade in relation to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus in China

FAQs

Q&A on coronaviruses

WHO: Coronavirus - questions and answers (Q&A) - video

Infographics and advice for the public

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) advice for the public

Situation reports

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) situation reports

Technical guidance

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) technical guidance - in English

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) technical guidance - in Russian

Laboratories

National Consultant Laboratory for Coronaviruses, Institute of Virology, Charité, Robert Koch Institute

Viroscience department, Erasmus Medical Center

Respiratory Virus Unit, Public Health England

Form and checklists

Global Surveillance for human infection with novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) - in English

Global Surveillance for human infection with novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) - in Russian

Interim case reporting form for 2019 Novel Coronavirus of confirmed and probable cases (Word document, in English)

Interim case reporting form for 2019 Novel Coronavirus of confirmed and probable cases (Word document, in Russian)

A template for the line listing (Excel document)

The data dictionary (Excel document)

Partners

ECDC

GOARN

