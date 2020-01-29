Novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV)
On 31 December 2019, WHO was informed of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause in Wuhan City, China. A novel coronavirus was identified as the cause by Chinese authorities on 7 January 2020 and was temporarily named “2019-nCoV”.
Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.
Countries around the globe have heightened their surveillance to quickly diagnose potential new cases of 2019-nCoV. More people infected with this virus have since been identified in China, as well as cases imported into other countries, including in the European Region.
Countries in the European Region are encouraged to continue preparing in case this new virus is imported, in line with the International Health Regulations (2005). WHO has published guidance for all countries, including how to monitor for sick people, test samples, treat patients, control infection in health centres, maintain the right supplies and communicate with the public.
Based on currently available information, WHO does not recommend any restriction of travel or trade. Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread for travellers in or from affected areas include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.
