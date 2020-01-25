2019-nCoV outbreak: first cases confirmed in Europe

WHO China

The first cases of 2019-nCoV have been reported in the European Region. On 24 January, France has officially notified to the WHO Regional Office for Europe of 3 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV. Two patients were detected in Paris and one in Bordeaux. All 3 had travelled from Wuhan, China and are now hospitalized in France. The Regional Office is in contact with the French authorities.

Due to the global nature of travels, it is expected that further exported cases of 2019-nCoV may appear in other countries and the possibility of other cases arriving in the European Region is likely. WHO encourages countries in the European Region to continue to prepare in case this new virus is imported.

Travel guidance

10-01-2020

Statement on the meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee regarding the outbreak of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

23-01-2020

Novel coronavirus emerges in China

10-01-2020

Video - Coronavirus: questions and answers

Novel coronavirus

Global Surveillance for human infection with novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

20-01-2020

National Consultant Laboratory for Coronaviruses, Institute of Virology, Charité, Robert Koch Institute

Viroscience department, Erasmus Medical Center

Respiratory Virus Unit, Public Health England

Rapid Risk Assessment, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)