Cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China

On 31 December 2019, the WHO China Country Office was informed of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause detected in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Chinese authorities have made a preliminary determination of a new coronavirus, identified in a hospitalized person with pneumonia in Wuhan.

The reported link to a wholesale fish and live animal market in Wuhan could indicate an exposure link to animals. According to media reports, the concerned market was closed on 1 January 2020 for environmental sanitation and disinfection.

No specific measures for travellers are recommended. In case of symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel, travellers are encouraged to seek medical attention and share their travel history with their health-care provider. WHO advises against any travel or trade restrictions on China based on the current information available on this event.

WHO will continue to monitor the situation closely. Further details are available below.