Novel coronavirus outbreak in China – What does it mean for Europe?

Following notification of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause in Wuhan, China on 31 December 2019, a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was identified as the cause by Chinese authorities on 7 January.

Since then, neighbouring countries and elsewhere around the globe have heightened their surveillance to quickly diagnose potential new cases of the virus linked to this outbreak. More people infected with 2019-nCoV have since been identified in China, as well as imported cases in other countries. This is not entirely unexpected given the volume of travel between Wuhan and other countries.

Based on current information, an animal source seems the most likely primary source of this outbreak, with at least some human to human transmission occurring. However, we are still in the early stages of understanding this new virus, where it came from and how it affects people – including how severe the infection is and how well it spreads from person to person.

The Emergency Committee, convened on 22 and 23 January 2020 under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005), considered that it is still too early to declare the 2019-nCoV outbreak in China a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). The WHO Director General accepted this advice. “Make no mistake,” commented Dr Tedros, “This is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one”.

Preparing for 2019-nCoV in the European Region

While a PHEIC has not been declared at this time, WHO is continuing to follow the outbreak in China closely to understand more about it and contain it as early as possible. Due to the global nature of travel, it is expected that further international exportation of 2019-nCoV cases may appear in any country and the possibility of cases arriving in the European Region cannot be excluded.

WHO encourages countries in the European Region to continue to prepare in case this new virus is imported. This includes establishing how to promptly detect sick people, test samples from suspect cases, ensure appropriate infection control and case management to minimize the risk of the virus spreading, and maintain communication with the public. Probable and confirmed 2019-nCoV cases should be reported to WHO/Europe, according to the IHR.

Health professionals are the cornerstone of effective case detection and management, and they should be engaged and trained to identify potential cases, treat them, ensure infection prevention and control measures are in place in health-care settings and provide public health advice.

WHO has published a series of technical documents for guidance in areas such as surveillance, laboratory investigation, clinical management, infection prevention and control, country readiness and risk communication.

In particular, WHO/Europe is working with countries to identify reference laboratories in the Region with the capacity to test for this new virus. Laboratories identified so far include:

National Consultant Laboratory for Coronaviruses, Institute of Virology, Charité, Robert Koch Institute, Germany;

Department of Viroscience, Erasmus University Medical Center, the Netherlands;

Respiratory Virus Unit, Public Health England, the United Kingdom.

Advice for travellers from the European Region

Based on currently available information, WHO does not recommend any specific restrictions for travel or trade.

Public health authorities and health practitioners should provide travellers in or from affected areas (currently Wuhan City) with information to reduce the general risk of acute respiratory infection, by:

avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections and with live or dead farm or wild animals;

frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment;

covering the nose and mouth when coughing, sneezing into a tissue or flexed elbow and contacting their doctors or national health authorities in case of symptoms of acute respiratory infection.

It is generally considered that entry screening offers little benefit, while requiring considerable resources. In case of symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness before, during or after travel, travellers are encouraged to seek medical attention and share travel history with their health-care provider.

WHO advises against the application of any travel or trade restrictions on China based on the information currently available on this event.

About nCoV

A novel coronavirus is a new strain of coronavirus that has not been previously identified in humans.

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses transmitting between animals and people that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS-CoV) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-CoV).

Reports suggest that 2019-nCoV infection can cause mild to severe disease and be fatal in some. Common observed symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia or severe acute respiratory syndrome, particularly in those with other chronic underlying health conditions, and even death.