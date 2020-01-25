2019-nCoV outbreak: first cases confirmed in Europe

The first cases of 2019-nCoV have been reported in the European Region. On 24 January, France has officially notified to the WHO Regional Office for Europe of 3 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV. Two patients were detected in Paris and one in Bordeaux. All 3 had travelled from Wuhan, China and are now hospitalized in France. The Regional Office is in contact with the French authorities.

Due to the global nature of travel, it is expected that further exported cases of 2019-nCoV may appear in other countries and the possibility of other cases arriving in the European Region is likely. WHO encourages countries in the European Region to continue to prepare in case this new virus is imported.