WHO to host first-ever Health For All film festival

In May 2020, on the occasion of the 73rd World Health Assembly, WHO will host the first-ever Health For All Film Festival in Geneva, Switzerland.

Films are a powerful way to raise awareness, improve understanding and encourage action. The objective of the festival is to harness the power of story-telling and film to influence health and catalyse change.

Filmmakers, both amateur and professional, are invited to submit a short video for one of 3 categories by 30 January 2020.

Visit the WHO Health For All Film Festival website for more information.