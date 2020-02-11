Harms and benefits of evidence-based screening outlined in new WHO report

Health authorities have long been aware that various screening programmes can improve public health. However, there is less understanding of the potential harm and the costs of implementing effective screening programmes, according to a groundbreaking new guide on screening from WHO/Europe.

The WHO publication “Screening programmes: a short guide to increase effectiveness, maximize benefits and minimize harm” points out that screening programmes are part of a long public health tradition, valued by citizens as an essential part of health care. But as screening programmes proliferate, the public, health professionals and policy-makers are debating if “doing more” actually means “doing better”.

“Evidence-based screening programmes have great potential to improve public health outcomes and advance universal health coverage. When organized effectively, they can prevent disease, reduce disability and cut mortality,” says Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe. “But questions such as: How strong is the evidence base? What is the balance of benefit versus harm? Are there potential ethical dilemmas? Are commercial interests involved? Will this exacerbate inequities? Those questions often remain unanswered.”

Where there is good evidence that detecting a condition early will, overall, benefit those who are screened, and where follow-up treatment is available, it may be appropriate to design and implement a formal screening programme, according to the report. But if screening interventions are not effective or even harmful, those same resources could be better used in other ways to improve the health of the population.

Implementing screening programmes

The decision about whether to implement a screening programme should be based on updated evidence, including an economic analysis to consider cost–effectiveness and implications for human, financial and other resources.

This is particularly important given the emergence of new technologies, such as biomarkers, new imagery techniques or smart technologies, as these may lack a strong evidence base. Where possible, decisions on screening should be supported by modelling to estimate costs and benefits in different populations.

Once the decision to implement a screening programme has been made, the process should involve creating a series of sequential steps on a pathway, from identifying the population eligible for screening to ensuring that all those who require treatment receive it in the most effective way.

While these steps may seem simple, creating a comprehensive, organized, population-level, quality-assured screening programme is a complex task, requiring many resources and the development of capacity both inside and beyond the health system.

The gold standard

A 1968 WHO report by Wilson and Jungner remains the gold standard for determining whether a screening programme is appropriate. In short, the condition should be important and there should be an effective means to treat it to prevent progression, mitigate its effects or, ideally, cure it. Critically, there should also be a screening process that is effective, acceptable and affordable.

Yet these principles are not always followed – programmes that are ineffective or even harmful exist or are being implemented now. This may be due to various pressures related to both the demand and supply sides of screening, including commercial interests from the health-care industry. For example, manufacturers of equipment used in screening employ marketing strategies to drive demand from the general public, policy-makers and health professionals.

Any strategy for a new screening programme should consider the role played by the different actors driving demand and supply, including patients and the public, political decision-makers, health professionals and the health-care industry.

On 11–12 February 2020, WHO/Europe will host the WHO European Conference on Screening, which aims to increase the effectiveness of screening programmes in the WHO European Region to maximize benefits and minimize harms.

